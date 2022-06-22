“Finally I’m In America!” Nairalander Rejoices

I finally arrived in America.

Can’t believe Victor Divine is in yankee.

I live in Willowbrook, Houston, Texas.

It has always been a dream since I was 10, now 19 and my dream is reality.

I will soon work my way to NY to recide in Alabama.

My dream of becoming Governor of New York, U.S Secretary of State and subsequently becoming U.S President (after we amend the constitution to make naturalized citizens eligible to run for the Presidency) is materializing.

Just a week plus here, I know the difference between a first world country and a third world shithole.

I implore all of you to work your ass off to the U.S and live that shithole to your selfish politicians.

#GodBlessAmerica!!!

