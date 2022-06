Talented and hardworking artiste FireboyDML performed 2 of his hit songs Peru and Playboy on the BET awards stage last night, becoming the first afrobeat artiste to do so.

More importantly he performed live without any original track playing in the background like some A list artistes normally do.

The awards night was a great one for Africa as Tems also won in the best international artiste category becoming the first female to win the category.

A night of 2 firsts indeed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPnkz1bkOrI

