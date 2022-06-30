Fireboy In Tears After Performing With Ed Sheeran At Wembley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cV8Hxfjx4Y

Nigerian singer, Ademola Adefolahan better known as Fireboy has left many in awe of his humility as he broke down over his performance with Ed Sheeran.

The singer made history as the first Afrobeats Artiste to perform at the iconic Wembley Stadium in England.

Ever since his remixed hit song, Peru which he featured British singer, Ed Sheeran in, Fireboy has been going places.

Fireboy who couldn’t believe his luck and record breaking achievement got emotional.

In a video which is going viral, the singer broke down in tears after his performance.

