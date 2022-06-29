No fewer than five persons have been confirmed dead as a bus caught fire while in motion along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

DAILY POST reports that the crash occurred at about 08:38am on Wednesday, opposite Tabiorah Church, Ogere, Ogun State.

At the time of the incident, the Toyota Hiace bus, marked KAA601XA, had 14 persons on board – seven men, four women, a boy and two girls.

The Ogun State spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, disclosed that ”the suspected cause of the lone crash was mechanical deficiency which resulted to fire outbreak while the vehicle was still on motion.”

Okpe said the deceased victims include two male adults, one female adults and two girls.

She added that nine persons – five male adults, three female adults and a boy sustained injuries.

The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, while the corpses were deposited at FOS Mogue in Ipara, Okpe disclosed.

“The Sector Commander is deeply pained by the unfortunate incident and wishes the families of the deceased the strength to bear their losses.

“He also advised motorists to always put their vehicles in good condition before planning for any trip,” Okpe said.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/06/29/five-burnt-to-death-as-bus-catches-fire-on-lagos-ibadan-expressway/

