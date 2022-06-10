Food Vendor Using Diabolical Means To Attract Customers Caught In Port Harcourt (Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdzV5y2Mras

OLD PORT HARCOURT TOWNSHIP IN THE NEWS

A popular food vendor name withheld at the Suyaline axis in the Old Port Harcourt Township was alleged to have been using diabolical means to attract customers today 10th June, 2022.

The woman was greeted with multitude this morning calling her unprinted names of how she uses dead body water to prepare her meals for the populace to eat as to garner customers.

Our source who pleaded anonymity opined that, it took the swift intervention of the Men of the Nigeria Police to whisk her away for safety.

The woman who sells mainly fried and Jollof rice, all shades of protein, salad (things and things) e.t.c have been surviving many day and night life crawlers in Port Harcourt Township and its environs for more than a decade.

After thorough investigation, the lady was reportedly vindicated, it was all proported stories just to tarnish the image of the business due to the fact that buyers flock her stand more amongst other vendors in the area.

Normalcy has since returned to the area and sales are on going as at the time of filing in this report.

Source:

https://fb.watch/dz5YaCBBhS/

