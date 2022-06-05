Francis Alimikhena Wins PDP Primaries For Edo North Senatorial District

The lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Francis Alimikhena, on Saturday, emerged as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Declaring Senator Alimikhena as the winner of the Senatorial Primary election held in Auchi Public field Edo State, the returning officer, Pastor Kenneth said the Senator polled 181 votes of the 189 total votes cast

The Primary election was witnessed by officials of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC and security agents…

