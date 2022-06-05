Free Sex Is Not Really Free

Free sex is not actually free. For every action, there is a reaction. When you had “free” casual sex with someone not your married spouse, don’t think you have had a free meal that won’t had a price attached (a resultant effect) – you have actually taken poison.

You see, God, the Great Manufacturer of sexual pleasure, gave a commandment as touching how these things should be approached: All forms of sexual pleasure should be shared between a man and his married wife in the safe confines of their marriage institution, with no other party involved.

So, sex is not even meant to be ‘free’ from onset, as it is not meant to be a ‘playing thing’ which you have with just anyone just for fun. God has made sex a sacred thing that should be between a married couple so He could achieve certain purposes without issues. One of these purposes is to ensure the continuous enhancement of the bond between a husband and his wife – because these things are His delight. So, just as you can’t handle gold and diamond just anyhow due to their value and essence, you shouldn’t approach sex just anyhow you like because of it divine purposes. It is a sacred act that should come with responsibilities – between a married couple. Sex is not meant to be ‘let’s just do it without emotional attachments’. Sex is not meant to be ‘free’

Also, when you had your ‘free’ immoral sex, you are actually buying negative things into your life – curses, STDs, heartaches, soul aches, etc. So, is it really ‘free’?

Please, take these things with seriousness. Take the things of the Spirit with seriousness. And if you have committed the sin of fornication or adultery, go on your knees and ask God for forgiveness. He will definitely restore you and all what you’ve lost in Jesus Name.

Listen to me my friends. We were created by our loving God to thrive and flourish in Him. However, the evil devil capitalized on sin to cause a separation between us and our loving Father. Nevertheless, because God loves us so much, He came in Jesus Christ to redeem us back to Himself. When we embrace Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, we receive eternal life (the very Life of God), and we are empowered of the Precious Holy Ghost to live a fulfilling life of bliss and victory, where we live in perfect dominion here on earth and reign triumphantly in eternity.

Please, don’t settle for less. Don’t settle for mediocrity in sin. Jesus will help you live above sin.

Scriptures says: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son (Jesus) that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16).

Now, how can you make things right with God your Creator?

“That if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes to righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made to salvation.” Romans 10:9,10

Walk with Jesus Christ in Spirit and in Truth henceforth.

God bless you in Jesus Name.

https://www.sundayakanni.com/2022/06/free-sex-is-not-really-free.html?m=1

