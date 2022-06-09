Fulani Terrorists With Helicopter Attack Southern Kaduna. Kill 32, Burn Houses

Inhabitants of Adara community in the southern part of Kaduna State have said that about 32 persons lost their lives in an alleged helicopter-aided attack by terrorists, who razed houses, including Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in the area.

Adara leaders said more bodies were discovered in bushes around the villages attacked by terrorists in helicopters.

The National President of Adara Development Association (ADA), Awemi Maisamari, stated, yesterday: “The pogrom against Adara nation rages on. In the latest tragedy, Ungwan Gamu, Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Maikori villages near Maro in Kajuru Local Council were attacked on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

“The death toll this morning (Wednesday) is 32, as villagers comb surrounding bushes for more bodies. Seven were found this morning decomposing.”

According to him, the attack started around noon and lasted until around 06:00 p.m. unchallenged by the state. It was carried out by Fulani terrorists on 150 motorcycles carrying three armed persons each.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mohammed Jalige, did not respond to telephone calls from The Guardian for comments on the Adara attack.



https://guardian.ng/news/terrorists-in-helicopter-kill-32-shell-houses-church-in-southern-kaduna/

