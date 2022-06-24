Full Details Of The Violence & Disallowed Goal From Kano Pillars Vs Dakkada

Kano Pillars were leading 1-0 in Kano yesterday when Dakkada got the ball in the Pillars’ goal. But was it a goal or was it offside? You be the judge. Notice the assistant referee walking towards the centre to indicate that it was a goal? Find out what happened to him in the next video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkPLDj1FrFA

Kano Pillars Chairman, Shuaibu Yahaya ‘Jambul’, went over and punched the assistant referee

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGOO_eJRWJw

The referee and his assistants discussed the matter and disallowed Dakadda’s goal for an offside infringement.

Pillars Chairman’s Assault On Referee Mars Win Against Dakkada

By Salim Umar Ibrahim

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 23:02:10 GMT

A 92nd-minute physical assault on an assistant referee by Kano Pillars Chairman, Shuaibu Yahaya ‘Jambul’ abruptly ended yesterday’s rescheduled NPFL week 3-1 match between Pillars and Dakkada at the Sani Abacha stadium with the hosts leading 1-0.

The ‘Sai-Masu Gida’ boys had taken the lead early in the first half when Yusuf Maigoro put them ahead with a sublime finish in the 22nd minute after he was assisted by Auwalu Ali.

The match which appeared to be coasting to an end, however, ended with drama when in the second half additional time, Dakkada scored what appeared to be a last-minute equalizer.

But as soon as the goal was scored, the chairman of Kano Pillars angrily stormed the pitch and punched the first assistant referee from Ekiti State on the head.

After the attack, the centre referee consulted with his assistant referee after which the goal was disallowed for off-side.

However, the act of hooliganism perpetrated by the chairman led to a scuffle between him, the away team and officials of the League Management Company (LMC) leading to an abrupt end to proceedings.

Thereafter, the away team was escorted by heavily armed policemen from the stadium to Sabongari area where they were lodged.

Yesterday’s match was just the second match Pillars were playing at their home stadium after the ban which took them to Abuja was lifted by the LMC.

It is, however, not clear if the chairman’s shocking behaviour will cost Pillars another three points or more in their struggle to avoid relegation.

For now, Kano Pillars by virtue of the 1-0 victory over Dakkada have moved to 15th position with 42 points while Dakkada FC dropped down to 18th position with 40 points.



https://dailytrust.com/pillars-chairmans-assault-on-referee-mars-win-against-dakkada

4th picture below: Kano Pillars’ chairman, Alhaji Surajo Yahaya Jambul.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related