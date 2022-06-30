Full List Of Nominees For CAF Awards 2022 (Photos)

CAF has released the first list of nominees for the CAF Awards 2022 which will be held on 21 July 2022 in Rabat, Morocco.

The revealed nominees are mainly for the Men’s categories namely Player of the Year, Interclub Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year and Club of the Year. The nominees for the Women’s categories will be announced in due course.

A stakeholder panel made up of Technical Experts, CAF Legends and Journalists decided on the list for the various categories taking into the consideration the performance of the nominee from September 2021 till June 2022 at all levels.

The winners of each category will be decided by a voting panel made up of CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, Head Coaches & Captains of Member Associations and clubs involved at the group stage of the Interclub competitions.

The CAF Awards 2022 will be held ahead of the final of Africa’s flagship women’s competitions, TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2022 scheduled to take place between 02 July – 23 July 2022. The event will also coincide with the two-year anniversary of the launch of the CAF Women’s Football Strategy.

Full List of Nominees (in alphabetic order by Member Association):



https://www.cafonline.com/press-release/news/first-list-of-nominees-for-caf-awards-2022-revealed

