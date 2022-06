The Memorial Service held in honour of the 40 people who lost their lives at St Francis Catholic Church on Sunday, June 5 is holding now. This event is taking place at Boje Ibidapo Signature, Mydas Resort and Hotel, Ikare Road.



Di state goment tok say dem go do mass burial for di victims of di attack on Friday, 17 June.

LIVE VIDEOS;

https://www.facebook.com/legitngnews/videos/1053396032237514/

May their gentle souls continue to rest.

