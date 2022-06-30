Funke Akindele Nominated As Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate’s Running Mate

Funke Akindele nominated as running mate to Lagos governorship candidate

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele has been nominated as one of the potential running mates to Alhaji Abdulaziz Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate.

The actress’ name followed among the six shortlisted names by the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Other shortlisted names include the former governorship aspirant, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; former Senatorial candidate for Lagos East, Yeye Shobajo, another governorship aspirant, David Kolawole Vaughan a.k.a DAKOVA, and Engr. Teslim Balogun.

Actress Funke’s political inclusion follows that of her colleague, Tonto Dikeh, who was selected as her party’s 2023 Deputy Governorship candidate in Rivers State earlier last week.



https://www.nationalaccordnewspaper.com/funke-akindele-nominated-as-the-lagos-governorship-candidates-deputy/

