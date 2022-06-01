Gareth Bale Pens Emotional Farewell Message To Real Madrid, Fans

THE BUREAU |SPORTS

By Madaki R.

Gareth Bale, career at Real Madrid has come to an end. The Welsh international penned an emotional farewell message on his official Instagram account.

In his farewell speech, Bale thanked all Madrid fans, coaches, the President (Florentino Perez) and his team mates.

Bale joined Real Madrid for an unknown amount in 2013, which was later revealed to be a world record transfer fee of £85.1 million (€100.8 million).

Bale was a member of the BBC trio, which included Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, that helped Real Madrid win the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League in 2013–14, scoring in both finals.

The next season, he helped the club win the FIFA Club World Cup by winning the UEFA Super Cup and scoring in a third major final.

He went on to win La Liga titles in 2016–17, 2019–20, and 2021–22, as well as four more Champions League titles, including the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final, which he scored with an overhead kick.

See his farewell message below:

I write this message to say thank you to all my team mates, past and present, my managers, the back room staff and to the fans that supported me.

I arrived here 9 years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid. To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabéu, to win titles and to be part of what it’s so famous for, to win the Champions League.

I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more.

To be a part of this club’s history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget.

I also want to thank President Florentino Perez, Jose Angel Sanchez, and the board for giving me the opportunity to play for this club. Together we were able to create some moments that will live forever in the history of this club and football.

It has been an honour.

Thank you!



