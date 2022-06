Am i the only one seeing the present gas price in this country as a threat to life? Now more than 70% of lagoscians can hardly fill 2kg. Once the price of this gas gets to #1500, they should just close this country and the last person leaving this country should off the light.

Now parents are avoiding asking their kids what their best food is because once your child just tell you that it’s YAM AND EGG, just faint.

What can be done now??

