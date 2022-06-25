GEJ Returns To Bamako With ECOWAS Mediation Team For Consultations

He posted on his twitter pageBack in Bamako with members of the ECOWAS mediation team for consultations with the Transition authorities, we held functional talks with President of the Transition H.E. Col. Assimi Goita and other senior government officials.

The team noted the actions taken towards a viable transition timetable and the promise of the Malian authorities to remain committed to the efforts for the restoration of constitutional order in the country and the sub-region.

We also conveyed our deepest condolences directly to the Government and people of Mali on the recent killing of scores of innocent civilians by armed bandits at Bandiagara and Goa regions.

-GEJ

