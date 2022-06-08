General Life Lessons To Learn From Tinubu Jagaban (Opinion)

Let me start by apologising to him for undermining him, his influence and capacities. I tried to project other aspirants like Osibanjo and Amaechi, I believed that they are better aspirants due to the fact that they are younger, active and technocratic but it take more of those features to win a political election.

The new rule is to focus on winning first by any means possible than any other qualities, at last the winner is all that matters.

Bola Tinubu has proven truly that he is indeed the JAGABAN he is called.

I tried to analyse some of his silent traits that made him unstoppable before and during the just concluded presidential election that he won with a landslide despite being the most controversial, prideful, oldest, ganged-up and unwanted candidate due to his recent outbursts to both the President and his vice, still, won the election. Very heartbreaking from some of us and inspiring at the same time

As we all know that this man Ahmed Bola Tinubu is an extremely wealthy man in all ramifications of life’s achievements such as business emperor, political stronghold, family, national leader, King maker, street commander, etc hate him or love him it is what it is.

Now, you can learn from some of his traits that I observed from him especially after winning the just concluded election.

1) Ruggedity: From the way he carries himself as the jagaban of africa, the calibars of people that clears his walking spaces and make up his entourage, how he gets cult-like followership in southwest, honored by day-to-day people on the street of Lagos including the touts of touts, also by respected people from all works of life and even the governor and governors trembles and rush to obey his commands.

Definitely, you cannot underestimate what this man is capable of doing to an individual or group of people.

