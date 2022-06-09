Get Prepared For Election, Tinubu Is Coming With Full Force – SWAGA Tells Atiku

The South-West Agenda for Asiwa­ju (SWAGA’23) on Wednesday told Atiku Abubakar, the pres­idential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to go and prepare for the 2023 presidential election.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday clinched the presidential ticket of the All Progres­sives Congress (APC).

Otunba Bosun Oladele, the National Secretary of SWAGA, said Tinubu is a potent threat to Atiku and there is no chance for the PDP in the presidential election as long as Tinubu is on the ballot.

He said, “It is a big day for us and a very good win. We thank God for making this possible. We were on a deliberate mission. We had our target and goals. We also had the zeal to drive it and see it through. Now the stage is set for the big battle.

“You will agree with me that when you talk about the democrats and the con­servatives in Nigeria, espe­cially within the PDP and APC, Asiwaju Tinubu and Atiku are the big fishes. But there has never been a time that the two of them will square it up.

“Now, the stage is set. For us, the reward for hard work is more work. We have the bigger work ahead of us, which is the general elections. We will go back to the drawing table, restrate­gise and then fine-tune our strategy and get prepared for the general elections.

“I have said it before and I will still maintain it. We are a potent threat to Ati­ku. They better get ready because Asiwaju is coming with full force”.

Also speaking, former spokesman for the APC in Lagos State, Seye Oladejo, said Tinubu’s candidacy of APC represents breathe of fresh air to Nigerian na­tion.

Reacting, Oladejo said: “This is a victory well-deserved and most expected. It implies that diligence, consistency and large-heartedness do get rewarded in politics.

“When Asiwaju declared his intention to vie for the APC presidential ticket and some of us threw our hats in the ring to supporting him, we were called names.

“Today people like us feel justified that at last, Ni­geria is ready for a leader­ship that is informed, that is prepared and ready to take our country to earn a well-deserved place in a co­mity of nations. What Asi­waju candidacy represents is a breath of fresh air for Nigerian nation.

“He has come to give us the real hope for develop­ment, security, confidence of Nigerians wherever we travel all over the world that we have a leadership that will take us to the lofty height of the dreams of our founding fathers.”

