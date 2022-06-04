“Giving Your Man Money Will Make Him Lazy “

A Ugandan female marriage counselor has told women to avoid giving their husbands money.

The Ugandan counselor identified as Zaituni Kakyama, said in a TV interview that even if a woman can afford to help her partner

financially, she should not do so. W.T. H

According to her, God made women to have a desire for more than they need, particularly clothing and shoes, so that men are driven to

work continually and not become lazy.

Kakyama added that men should let women spend their money so it can make them work harder for more. She also urged women to put

their egos aside and remain committed and polite to their spouses, no matter how successful they are.

She said;

“Whether she gets more money than he does, he has to take care of his wife and family as a head.

“I don’t give my man money because when I do, that leads to his destruction when he gets into the comfort zone of being given.

“You find women from such marriages saying their men don’t love them.

Remember how you convinced that woman to marry you, small things matter.”

https://newswirengr.com/2022/06/03/giving-your-husband-money-will-make-him-lazy-marriage-counselor-tells-women/

