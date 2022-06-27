Glamour Girls Nigerian Movie: Review & Ratings

Whew!

It’s been a while I was here. So, I’m back for another review and rating. This time, it’s for the newly released Glamour Girls, which is a PlayNetwork production, with a collaboration from Netflix, so you know, money was not an issue. I will be reviewing what exactly Play Network used this excess funds they must have gotten, to do.

Movie Title: Glamour Girls

Cast:

Nse-Ikpe Etim

Sharon Ooja

Joselyn Dumas

Toke Makinwa

Segilola

James Gardiner

Uzor Arukwe

Chukie “Lynxx” Edozien

Taymesan

Ejike Asiegbu

Femi Branch

Producer: Charles Okpaleke

Director: Bunmi Ajakaiye

Writer; Kemi Adesoye

Plot:

We follow the luxury lives of a group of women who make money off of wealthy men. Lies, deceit and betrayal are part of the ingredients to this life.

Review:

To be honest, if the plot seems vague and empty to you, it’s because that’s what the entire movie was; vague and empty.

While I expected the movie to tank, from the moment I learnt of the cast, I did not expect it to tank this much. Mo Abudu must be sighing in relief, that this shambolic production doesn’t have her name on it. Honestly, I saw this movie for 46 minutes, and the entire time, I was waiting for it to start. 46 minutes in and nothing had happened. Where do I even begin?

Dem say make we try dey talk good, before we talk bad. So, the good from this movie? Uzor Arukwe, Lynxx, and James Gardiner. Beautiful men, very beautiful. Lovely African men.

Another good? Well, at least we are once again reminded that a lot of people who live luxury lives are not doing it on their dime or on the back of legal dealings, so, if you never blow because you’re on the straight narrow, no feel say na only your head dem no wash. Na just road you no know, and some of those roads are not nice.

Phew! Let us now get into the nitty gritty of it all…

Let me start with casting, because like I said, from the moment I saw the cast, I knew this movie would not bang so hard. Sharon Ooja as Emmanuella, this lady is one of those people that I’m conflicted on; can she really act, or is it pretty privilege? My conflict was not resolved by her performance in this movie. There were moments I thought she was doing too much, and moments she was doing just fine. In total, her performance was decent, but not quite AMVCA Best Actress level. Nse Ikpe-Etim as Donna, while being a boss lady, was a bit too stiff. I have never seen Nse give such a poor performance, and I have to blame her co-stars for killing her vibe, because Nse can do no wrong in my eyes. Toke Makinwa as Lulu, chai! Toke should please, stick to those short YouTube videos she does with Falz, she had possibly the worst performance of the four ladies, her character just seemed like a caricature. There was a scene where Nse, Toke and Sharon were gathered at Donna’s (Nse) house, the delivery in that scene was so poor, I cringed the entire time. And then Joselyn Dumas’ performance was like she been no collect complete money for the film. It lacked any kick to it. Even when Jemma (Dumas), was broken by her boyfriend, Alexander’s (Edozien) actions, it still did nothing. Thank God for her chemistry with Lynxx sha, it was a saving grace, because we got some intense, seggsual something from it. Possibly the only pair that brought what I imagine the producers were going for, as far as on-screen chemistry went.

Where the women tanked though, the men somehow held their own. Uzor Arukwe’s brilliance need not be reiterated at this point, because we can clearly see why Nollywood dey rush the guy like hot puffpuff, but once again, he brought some comic relief playing Lulu’s (Makinwa) Igbo husband. His mannerism and speech was nicely delivered and very believable. Femi Branch, is another actor who can never be caught slacking. I truly enjoyed his portrayal of Kunle, Emmannuella’s (Ooja) ‘sponsor’. Gardiner as Zeribe, played the tough bodyguard with a soft spot for oga’s babe appropriately. We could have gotten more as far as chemistry with Sharon Ooja was concerned, but I’m not sure who to blame for this failure between himself and Sharon. I got what they were going for, but whatever chemistry rose at some points, would quickly fall, like a poorly baked cake. Taymesan as Tommy was decent, although he did not have to play a challenging role, and neither did Ejike Asiegbu tbh.

This is the first movie production I have seen Lynxx in, we hadn’t heard much of him since he decided he was a born again pastor, and secular music held no interest for him anymore. Imagine my surprise that our MOG was playing the charming, seductive and very deceptive love interest of Joselyn. Ladies and Gentlemen, yes, I am a simp for Mr. Lynxx. Please, I don’t have much to say, but filmmakers, call this guy. He’s got the IT factor. Thanks and God bless. I look forward to seeing more of Lynxx on screen.

Now, to other things; plotline, sound, editing. PlayNetwork used money they should have used to hire a good scriptwriter, to travel around the world. When Donna (Ikpe-Etim) got into some issues, we saw her jetting to Beirut and Berlin, for what? We no know. They sha gave them money, and they used it for trips. The plot was a whole mess of parts that did not align, so, the editing was clearly questionable. The settings were good, albeit lazy, because seeing luxury in Nollywood doesn’t hold the same excitement as before. Na aesthetics we go chop? The sound was also poor…just hold remote with you, because it got very loud whenever the soundtracks were on, and then low, when the actors were speaking.

We saw so many scenes that we could neither make sense of, nor justify. So many unanswered questions; what did Lulu’s husband see when he went through that door? What led to the death of Alexander the Accountant? How did a third flash drive magically appear for Donna to steal $6 billion? And why were they playing “You’re my honey bunch, sugar plum…” In a boxing scene?

We may never know the answers to these questions, and we honestly pray Play Network does not feel compelled to answer them with a sequel, because we will revolt.

This movie was a waste of time, a disservice to the memory of the iconic Glamour Girls of 1994, and a poor attempt at a remake. They should have used all that money to pay ASUU to call off the strike.

Rating: 5/10

Watch/Trash; The story is sweeter when someone else gists you, but you can watch for Lynxx .

If you have already made the error of seeing the movie, what are your genuine thoughts and ratings on the movie?

