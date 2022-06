Photos Emerge As Chinedu Nwadike Was Laid To Rest Today

The body of 39years old gospel singer, Chinedu Nwadike who died on March 27th after a long battle with Chronic Kidney disease, was laid to rest in his family compound in Umuokekpu, Owerre-Ebiri, Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State today June 3rd.

Nwadike is survived by his wife and three children.

