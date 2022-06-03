Gov Dapo Abiodun Wouldn’t Have Been Governor Without Me – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos and presidential hopeful, has taken a swipe at Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun state.

Speaking on Thursday at a meeting with delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abeokuta, the Ogun capital, Tinubu said the APC did not want to give the governorship ticket to Abiodun in the build-up to the 2019 polls.

There was crisis in the APC prior to the 2019 elections over the refusal of Ibikunle Amosun, who was completing his second term as governor of Ogun at the time, to support Abiodun as his successor.

Amosun, who had supported another aspirant, was later suspended by the party.

Speaking on the circumstances surrounding the issue at the time, Tinubu said he did much to ensure the success of Abiodun at the polls.

“That one (referring to Abiodun) that is sitting down here, could he have become governor without me? We were all in the stadium where they tore all the posters. Even the candidacy of the party, they didn’t want to give it to him,” the APC chieftain said in Yoruba.

“It’s been over 25 years that I have been serving them. This one sitting at my back, Dapo, could he have become a governor if not for me?

“If he wants to hear, his life will be long. If he wants to meet God in his position, he would admit that he wouldn’t have become governor if not for God and I.”

Watch the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6SsKFeKCJE

https://olumuyiwa.com.ng/2022/06/03/this-one-cannot-be-a-governor-without-me-tinubu-to-gov-dapo-abiodun-video/

