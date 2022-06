This is funny, naija politicians are so hilarious.

How I wish parents in southern Kaduna can play with their kids this way.

Happy father’s day to all the responsible and caring dads out there as they continue to provide for their families under difficult circumstances, we appreciate all their efforts in ensuring there’s always food on the table.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related