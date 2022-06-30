Governor Ikpeazu’s Vacation In Turkey Display Of Insensitivity – Udensi

APGA chieftain in Abia State, Sir Chikwe Udensi has taken a swipe at the State governor Okezie Ikpeazu in what he described as a high level of insensitivity towards workers in the state.

The security expert was reacting to the trending photos of Gov. Ikpeazu and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike where the duo are observing a vacation in Turkey.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZekJOd3tQfo

Udensi said it was disappointing to see Ikpeazu abandon health workers in the state, alleging that they are being owed backlog of salaries.

According to Udensi, the medical Doctors and workers are being owed 25 months salaries as the Nigerian Medical Association has directed its members in Abia to proceed on a strike and the governor is happily cruising in a holiday oversees.

“Medical Doctors in our teaching Hospitals are being owed 25 months Salaries , they’re also saying their counterparts in the health management board are being owed about 11 months ,our governor is in Turkey with Rivers Governor,Wike enjoying Holiday and i saw the way they were on holding hands in the park enjoying themselves .

“We must have to criminalize this acts.

“I’m fraustrated,I feel sick inside me ,I feel like jumping inside the gutter.

“That we have a government to owe essential workers like medical Doctors,those whose job it is to protect lives,those whose job it is to make sure we do not die,those whose job it is to operate on us everyday ,gives us medications prescribe to us all kinds of medications for us they’re being owed 25 months of salary and our governor is in holiday in a park.”

He maintained that legitimate people must be allowed to govern Abia , adding that the acts of ignorance displayed by Ikpeazu must be criminalized .

Udensi posited that the governor does not have conscience by his attitude towards workers inspite his level of qualifications ,while urged the youths to get their PVC in order to change the narrative.



https://abntv.com.ng/news/ikpeazus-vacation-turkey-display-insensitivity-udensi/

