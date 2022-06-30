Governor Soludo Receives Ned Okonkwo, E-money, Kcee and Cubana at Anambra State Government House.

–As Ned and E-money Donates a hundred million Naira to Anambra Security Trust Fund.

The Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, received in audience at the Anambra State Government House, Awka; Mr. Kennedy Okonkwo, Mr. Emeka Okonkwo Iam_emoney , Mr. Kingsley Okonkwo (K-cee) and Mr. Obi Iyiegbu Obi Cubana .

The Anambra State business moguls are in the State to seek strategic partnership with the State Government across key business and industrial areas ranging from Real Estate, Entertainment and Haulage. The duo of Kennedy and Emeka Okonkwo lauded Government’s effort in the fight against insecurity in the State which they say is a major hindrance to the socio economic development of the State.

In accordance with the Government’s call for support few weeks ago from ndị Anambra in diaspora in the fight against insecurity, Mr. Kennedy and Emeka Okonkwo, on behalf of their Company, made a donation of N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira) to the Anambra State Security Trust Fund.

The Governor thanked his visitors for betting on their State, promising to justify every confidence they hold in the Government.

