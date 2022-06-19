Governor Umahi Visits Wike In Port Harcourt (Photos)

Governor of Ebonyi State, Engineer David Umahi on Saturday paid a visit to his Rivers State counterpart, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

ThisNigeria reports that Umahi arrived on what he called “a friendly and brotherly” visit at 9pm.

This visit makes it Umahi’s first meeting with Wike after the former dumped the PDP for the APC following an alleged dissatisfaction with the party.

Wike and Umahi both contested the primaries of their respective parties.

However, the Rivers Governor is regarded as a victim of intense “powerplay and gang up” by vociferous forces within his party after he was denied the vice presidential candidacy despite being the party’s favourite.

He had been endorsed by the screening committee of the party but was passed over for Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

A source had told ThisNigeria that Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate was influenced by PDP Party Chair, Iyorchia Ayu amid a grand conspiracy by Northern Oligarchs and some ex-military chiefs, who believed that Wike “could not be controlled” if he got the slot.

https://thisnigeria.com/umahi-visits-wike-in-port-harcourt/

Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, FNSE, FNATE meets with the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on Saturday, June 18, 2022.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02eUMb2tRWrMWdKMwZYN4VMLZAyEn4mtMFWwzbbhrygkpW8et18TCpngDZ4A2BjLWDl&id=100054156231218

