https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6S4MO_KFAg

Groom Takes Off Bride’s Pant, Throws It Into The Crowd At Their Wedding Reception (Photo, Video)

A wedding guest has captured the moment a groom took off his bride’s pant and threw it into the crowd during their wedding reception, IGBERETV reports.

One of the friends of the groom caught the panties as the moment brought about a hilarious reaction from the guests at the wedding.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce_SAo4LIkh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

