Groom’s Father Stops Wedding Reception Because DJ Was Playing ‘Worldly Music’

An unknown Nigerian father who seemed to be religious has brought his son’s wedding reception to a temporal hold after the Dj played a worldly song.

The man who was pissed stopped the ceremony after he heard the DJ playing a worldly song instead of a gospel song.

After halting the ceremony, he asked the DJ to play only gospel songs else he will sack all the attendees from the ceremony.

He stressed that he was in charge of the occasion and expressed disapproval of the secular songs and dance steps by people at the wedding.

The MC eventually directed the DJ to play only Christian or gospel songs.

https://www.allgistroom.com/grooms-father-stops-wedding-reception-because-dj-was-playing-worldly-music/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related