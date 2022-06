https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MV4i0Jj3swc

Groundnut Vendor In Suit Seen Issuing Stamped Sales Receipts To Customers (Photos, Video)

A groundnut vendor has been spotted issuing stamped sales receipts to customers after every purchase by his customers, IGBERETV reports.

The vendor can be seen immaculately dressed in a suit and tie as he went about his business in an unusual professional manner.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce-X-syjaG5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

