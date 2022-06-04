Group Carpets Mary Ikoku For Questioning Okeke’s Victory At Abia APC Primary (Pix)

Abia Reps 2023: Group Carpets Mary Ikoku For Questioning Dan Okeke’s Victory At APC Primary

A group, Abia Renaissance Movement ARM has taken a swipe at the defeated aspirant for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency of Abia State, Mary Ikoku for alleging that Chief Dan Okeke’s victory at the APC primary election for the constituency was irregular, advising her to stop feeding the public with lies.

The group while noting that the will of the people supercedes personal desperation in a democratic setting urged Mrs. Ikoku to try her luck next political season, stating that the delegates have spoken on who their choice of representative at the House of Representatives in 2023 is.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4D8_1NyCpXo

In a statement on Friday in Umuahia, the National Coordinator of ARM, Comrade Nkemjika Ikechukwu urged those who lost at the transparently and fairly conducted primary election of the party in the constituency to avoid weeping over spilled milk, insisting that Chief Dan Okeke won the ticket of APC.

Comrade Ikechukwu said Mrs. Ikoku’s mischievous grand plan to hijack the primary electoral process was thwarted, wondering why she should procure her own personal delegates as against the elected delegates for the election.

“We never deemed it necessary to put up a response to the mendacious falsehood being peddled by the defeated Mrs. Mary Ikoku but for the fact that names of illustrious sons of our dear state, including Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and indeed the man who trounced and gave her the most fatal electoral defeat ever Chief Dan Okeke are being mentioned in bad light, it has become vital to set the records straight so that the public will not be deceived.

“It is crucial at this point in time to mention that that the Rossie Rose Hotel which was the venue of the primary election where Mrs. Ikoku was defeated was duly approved by the Abia State leadership of APC. The same venue was also used as Abia North senatorial district primary election of APC which produced Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu as winner.

“It is laughable that someone who was gunning to represent her people at the hallowed chamber of House of Representatives will intentionally decide her own venue against the directive of her party.

“In her mission of lies and falsehood, Mrs. Ikoku also claimed that the primary election which produced Chief Dan Okeke as winner was not monitored by INEC, this is one of the many lies she peddles around.

“INEC representatives arrived the venue as communicated and in good time. There report on how fair and transparent the process was is there for all to see” Comrade Ikechukwu said.

He further stated that the returning officer Mrs. Ikoku and her co-travellers procured was not allowed to conduct election, rather one Mr joe Ezearo who was sent by the state leadership of APC conducted the election.

The election he said was duly conducted with the assistance of LOC sent from the state leadership and monitored by INEC in the presence of police, Army and other security agencies.

He added, “Mary Ikoku who is sponsoring libellous falsehoods against chieftains and leadership of Abia APC was present at the primary election. Pictures are there to prove it

“The delegates were present and voted while Mrs. Ikoku claims she has her own delegates which wasn’t approved by the secretariat. Who is fooling who?

“Election materials were handed over to the right returning officer and we wonder why Mrs. Ikoku’s so called returning officer came to purported election venue without ballot papers and result sheet from the national party of APC they claimed sent him” he stated.

He further stated that Mrs. Ikoku’s claim that Chief Dan Okeke bribed Hon. Onyejeocha with the sum of N100m to help him emerge victorious is nothing short of figment of her imagination.

Comrade Ikechukwu said Dan Okeke has overwhelming support of the people because of the massive humanitarian outreaches he has over 20 years been embarking upon as well as other developmental initiatives that has made him a popular choice among the people, therefore needs not to bribe a leader of the party from another federal constituency entirely to give him victory in Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal constituency.

He added, “Moreso, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha is a ranking member of National Assembly who has in the past 16 years lifted the burden of the people and made them proud from her personal funds and will not stoop so low to be bribed.

“If Chief Dan Okeke has such amount of money throw down the drain, he would rather channel it to enhancing the living standard of his people. As a man of sound integrity, he has not achieved any level of success in his life through bribery. He has enjoyed God’s blessings and not desperate like Mrs. Ikoku, since he already enjoys overwhelming goodwill of the people”.

Comrade Ikechukwu therefore called on the general public to ignore the lies being churned out by the defeated Mrs. Ikoku and her cohorts, insisting that the will of the delegates will not be truncated.

