Gunmen Abduct 15 Youths In Imo Community, Storm Monarch’s Palace

There was pandemonium on Saturday after masked gunmen stormed Ekwe Community in the Isu Local Government Area of Imo State and abducted 15 male youths of the community.

The gunmen stormed the community through the Njaba River that demarcated Ekwe Community from Amucha Community in Njaba LGA, a community leader said.

An indigene of Ekwe Community, Akubuo Princewill, told our correspondent on the telephone that the gunmen kidnapped 15 young men who were excavating sand at the Njaba River.

Akubuo said that the gunmen shoot indiscriminately into the air and were in search of more youths of the community to abduct.

He said some young men and other natives who sighted them from afar dashed into nearby bushes to escape abduction.

Akubuo appealed to the state government to come to the rescue of the community even as he wondered what could have informed the invasion of the community

He said, “We are appealing to the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma to come to our rescue.



https://punchng.com/gunmen-abduct-15-youths-in-imo-community-storm-monarchs-palace/

