Gunmen Attack Kaduna Catholic Church, Kill Three, Injure Others

St. Moses Catholic Church, Robuh, Ungwan Aku in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State was attacked by unknown gunmen while worshippers were winding down the first mass.

In the course of the attack on the church, three worshippers were killed while many others were kidnapped by the gunmen.

One of the victims of the attack, according to DAILY POST’s finding, was brought to St. Gerard Catholic Hospital, Kaduna for medical attention.

DAILY POST also learned that the gunmen came to the church in their large numbers and started shooting sporadically at the worshippers.

In the course of the shooting, three persons were killed while others sustained various degrees of injuries and have all been rushed to hospitals for treatment.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/06/19/gunmen-attack-kaduna-church-kill-three-injure-others/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related