Gunmen Kill Six People In Ondo State Days After Owo Church Massacre

Six people were on Wednesday night, June 8, shot dead at Sabo Area of Ondo town, Ondo State by gunmen.

The gunmen carried out the attack on motorcycles, three days after many people were killed at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo. It was also learnt that they robbed some residents of the area before they left the scene.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the incident, adding that it was a robbery case.

Odunlami also said that men of the command are already on the trail of those behind the attack.

