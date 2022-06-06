Gwarinpa Residents Deny Report Of Banditry Attack, Abductions

“It is absolutely fake. We were on duty all through the night,” an official of the Abuja estate said.

The residents of Jenew (Genuine) Estate in Gwarinpa have denied reports that some residents were abducted in the community in the early hours of Monday.

The assailants were reported to have stormed the estate between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. to kidnap residents and steal some of their properties.

However, the residents told PREMIUM TIMES that there was no such criminal act within the estate and its neighbouring estates on Monday or before then.

The chief security officer of the estate, Abraham John, who was on duty all through the night, alongside his subordinates, said nothing like that happened in the estate.

A menial worker (name withheld) who passed the night in the estate standing beside Abraham John, one of the security officer of Jenew Homes on duty.

“It is absolutely fake. We were on duty all through the night. Is there another Jenew estate in 6th Estate in Gwarinpa that I am not aware of?

“There was no robbery nor abduction,” he said before taking this reporter around.

￼Other residents of the estate said something similar.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/535055-residents-deny-report-of-banditry-attack-abduction-in-abuja-estate.html

