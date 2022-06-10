Habitual Lateness And Absenteeism Compared

It’s a government work where there is always no tideous activities. No matter how prepared and dedicated that you try to be everyday, you won’t find your self too busy. The work load is very light. So it create room for absenteeism and lateness without any damaging effect to production activities at the end of the day. And of course this organization is very important to the public as well as this branch but it is located in a remote area where there is no much patronage.

Now, the issue is, there are some set of workers who comes to work thrice a week including the senior officers who are expected to coordinate, direct and motivate others but they are also guilty of absenteeism.

The argument is about two particular workers among them who will definitely come to work everyday but are usually arrived late to work. Which is preferable? and which can be considered to be productive among the two abnormal attitude to work?

