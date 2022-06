A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely.

In the hour of need, when all else fails, we remember him upon whose knees we sat when children, and who soothed our sorrows; and even though he may be unable to assist us, his mere presence serves to comfort and strengthen us.

Happy Father’s day to all men of this great Forum.

Do well to drop a greeting for your daddy whether dead or alive.

I missed my daddy so much. He died September, 2016.

Continue to rest in peace dad.

