Has Tinubu Demystified The “Shaki Shaki Daddy Tag”?

Tinubu Demystifies “Shaki Shaki Daddy Jargon”, Continues To Take The Country By Storm With Energetic Drive

Politics is a game of intrigues that involves all of life’s experiences and wittiness to stay afloat, anybody going for a political office must be ready to face stiff opposition and like success, the more your visibility the more the attacks.

Tinubu was well aware of the territory he was entering and stated from the start that he expected the battle to be dirty and that he would ACCEPT the dirt. Even that phrase was misconstrued by the naysayers that the Jagaban promised to fight dirty. “Dem say pikin wey wan chop party rice no suppose dey fear to dance.”, Tinubu is not scared of the dance floor.

“Na from clap dance dey start” They started cooking and doctoring so many stories and narratives about Jagaban’s rumoured ill health, which was actually scary at the time, they made it look like supporting Tinubu was supporting someone who was half dead, doctored videos of Tinubu shaking were disseminated across all platforms, and he was nick-named Shaki Shaki Daddy. “Small Small the lies don dey grow belle.”

“Monkey no fine, monkey no fine but e mama like am.”Yes, it was difficult to stand by Tinubu, who was portrayed as a living ANCESTOR who PEES on his body due to a lack of control valve. Nonetheless, powerful allies including Ganduje, Kashim Shettima, Hon James Faleke, Nuhu Ribadu, Babachir Lawal, the Director-General of the TSO, Alhaji Aminu Suleiman, and many more stood for Tinubu. According to them yes oh, we agree with una say Tinubu no good but we like am like dat, in other words, ” Chop your elephant and leave us with our fowl”

“Blowing out someone else’s flame doesn’t make yours shine any brighter,” we cried, pleading with them to leave Tinubu alone. By demonizing Tinubu, they lost critical time that could have been spent selling their aspirants to their party delegates. “Na pikin wey no know im mama boyfriend dey call am brother,” presently Tinubu has emerged as the APC flagbearer against all odds in what has been described as the fairest and most transparent party primaries in history. “Sun too hot no mean say fowl go lay boiled egg,”.

All the while, forces both inside and outside the APC were hellbent on presenting a weak presidential candidate for the party so that the opposition could make a mockery of the APC.The primaries were held, it became too late, and the rest, as they say, is history.” The water wey dem use take make eba dem no fit recover am back.”

The stone the builders rejected is now the chief corner stone. Tinubu has demystified the “Shaki Shaki Daddy Jargon” by continuing to show so much energy even after the presidential primaries , the Jagaban now goes about with a broom almost permanently on his hands acknowledging cheers from everyone wherever he goes.

His energy has so far surpassed their expectations as the Jagaban is still very much on ground attending to political gatherings and making out time to meeting with the people who stood by him all these while.

“Na footballer wey ball dey im leg camera dey follow.” Tinubu is now the focus of all eyes, including those of the paparazzi, electorates, political class, and even the foreign community. Tinubu can be found everywhere. Keeping in mind that throughout all of these activities, the Jagaban has been connecting with the public, putting an end to the stale talk of an ailing presidential candidate.

It is recommended that political opponents spend more time thinking about strategies to promote their chosen candidates rather than focusing on Tinubu’s health issue, which has become a stale NARRATIVE. “Who chop belleful go still hungry”, save your energy, the elections are only 8 months away; “remember say na fly wey no dey hear word na dey follow dead body enter grave.”

“It’s a small world no mean say you go fit trek am” Start selling your political candidate now and leave the Jagaban alone, time is not on your side, you have miles to cover. “If the rhythm of the drum beat changes, the dance step must adapt.” your stressing on Tinubu not healthy is already a fallacy that the Jagaban has defiled himself by being more energetic than your preferred presidential candidate.

Focus on your goals, Tinubu is not your problem, the “Elephant does not limp when walking on thorns”, Tinubu is way “TOO BIG” for all your shenanigan’s.

My name na Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah of the Bush Radio Academy fame.

Source iReporteronline



https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/tinubu-demystifies-shaki-shaki-daddy-jargon-continues-to-take-the-country-by-storm-with-energetic-drive/

