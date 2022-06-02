Have You Ever Been Insecure About What You Studied In School?

I tend to be insecure about what I studied in school whenever I’m being asked.

The moment I open up to people that I went through the education line of study, they start seeing me as less productive. They place a limit on the types of conversations we have.

I don’t know why people generally take individuals who study education less seriously or less interesting.

Teaching is a noble profession and I believe that not all graduates of education are half-baked products as most people seem to think.

The society and certain individuals need to correct this terrible mindset.

I remember when I was still in school, some of my friends from other faculties would jokingly ask me how I was able to mingle with elderly looking students of education. They would say something like “how do you manage to attend lectures with all these old old faces? Are you not too brilliant to end up in this profession? Oboi go do change of course!” e.t.c.

I guess after all these small small talks, I gradually and eventually became insecure…

Please i need to hear people’s opinion about this.

