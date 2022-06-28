Have You Seen This Missing 16-Year-Old Girl? (Pictures)

Good morning Everyone, trust you’re doing great. I don’t know if this i the right section.

I have an issue weighing me down so much lately. There is this young of 16+ years who has been missing for almost 2 months now. I got to know about it when the mother called to explain the whole story to me. The girl actually left home willingly. She had always warned her parents about leaving, she said that God told her to leave her parents house and go to stay with a priest. Now that she is missing, we have contacted the so called priest which she always mentioned his name, but he said he doesn’t know her whereabout. The mother as well everyone else believes this so called priest to be the prime suspect. The proof here is that it was exactly the same day she left that this so called priest travelled to his home town in the east (he used to live in Lagos, but parked out the same day the young girl got missing). NB: She left with her Boss money that day. She worked as a POS cashier.

They contacted the police, but their demand was too high for this family. They kept demanding (financially). They are just 3 children (all girls), of which this very girl is the first child. I have done my best (financially and in every other way) but there seems to be no hope on the side of the parents except for me. I went to visit them the other day and I almost cried when I saw the mother. She looks so thin that you will wonder if she has a terminal disease. They have given up on this young girl thinking ad hoping that she will return just the same way she left.

This young girl on her own is the religious type who does not understand how evil the world could be. What motive is behind all this?

> Why has she not contacted anyone, not even her friends ever since she left?

> Could it be that she was brainwashed?

> Could she be dead? Probably for rituals.

> Could she be in a hostage kind of situation and hoping that someone will come and save her soon?

> Most importantly is why has she not contacted the parents since 2 months now?

Lots and lots of questions begs for answers.

I have nothing to gain here please. But one thing that runs though my mind every single day is that, heroes don’t fly and they also don’t wear capes. Someday we will leave this world behind us, can we look back at it and say “Yes, we helped a family that was helpless”? Please let us do this as a NAIRALAND FAMILY. I only know the mother because she was a colleague in my former place of work and she was a good person.

I know there are influential people in this forum. I have contacted some radio stations but neither will they pick or even reply my messages. Please people of NAIRALAND, I beg you to come to our rescue. Lalasticlala, Seun, Human right activists and others, please come, let us help this family. I am a member of this forum from way back in 2010 even tho I have to create a new account I can testify of how beneficial the forum has been to be educationally. I beg you all. Let’s help them.

I can’t remember the last time I cried, but I can tell you that I am crying like baby while typing this. I have her pictures and anything needed to identify or find her. But I believe I need certain people who can help to contact me for any information regarding her or the parents or the prime suspect before I start posting them here . From there I can reveal everything. And if need be as we proceed, I’ll release her pictures as well. Below is my number.

09073751704

Please NAIRALAND, this is too much for me alone. Come and help please.

I will make sure I update everyone on this issue once I get positive responses.

