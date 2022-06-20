He Should’ve Gone To Afghanistan Instead – Yahaya Ndu Slams Peter Obi Over Trip

2023: He should’ve gone to Afghanistan instead – Yahaya Ndu slams Peter Obi over Egypt trip

The founder of the African Renaissance Party, ARP, and Director, Institute for African Renaissance Studies and realisation, Yahaya Ndu, has tackled the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, over his recent trip to Egypt.

Ndu, who is also a presidential candidate of one of the eighteen political parties for the 2023 election, said that Obi could have gone to Afghanistan to study how the United States of America failed after sinking trillions of dollars.

Peter Obi recently made a 3-day visit as part of his detailed study of comparable countries to Nigeria.

The former Governor of Anambra State said he will understudy the Egyptian Power, Education and other sectors of their economy during his 3-day visit to Egypt.

But Ndu sees the trip as unnecessary, arguing that there are thousands of experts in energy and power including electricity presently within the Nigerian borders and abroad.

He also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider the move by his administration to concession the Ajaokuta steel mill.

“Trending news has it that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party took off to Egypt to study the country’s power sector,” the former ARP presidential candidate told the press in Abuja on Saturday.

“This country is full of ridiculous politicians.

“He should go to Afghanistan to study how the United States failed there, after sinking trillions of dollars and left in shame without achieving anything

“Nigeria has hundreds if not thousands of experts in energy and power including electricity presently within our borders and abroad.

“All we need is to engage them and give them opportunities to clear their part. No need to go to Egypt.

“Which reminds me, we have been hearing about the so-called concessioning of the Ajeokuta steel mill.

“Permit me to use this opportunity to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to please reconsider and put

this move on hold in the interest of the nation.

“Ajaokuta steel is too vital an interest to be concessioned to strangers. When true patriots come into power come 2023, In Sha Allah it would be handed over to a team of Nigerian and African Engineers and the Nigerians society of engineers to run.”

