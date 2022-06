This is a wonderful recipe that you can prepare for breakfast. it is very easy to prepare and will no doubt be a household favourite each time you cook it.

You will need the following ingredients:

Sweet potato

Irish Potatoes

Eggs

Green Bell Pepper

Carrots

Green Beans

Tomatoes

Onions

Pepper

Curry Powder

Seasoning

Vegetable oil

Salt

Please see the video below and share your kind comments or questions. Thanks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTBmZg2-3ZA

