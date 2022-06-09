Help! A Strange Growth On A Nairalander’s Mom’s Face (Viewers Discretion)

Please what’s this growth on my mom’s face, is there any face cream that can remove it…Your suggestions and inputs is highly welcomed and appreciated.
Related Posts
- EFCC Declares CEO Of Baraza Ponzi Scheme & Wife Wanted For Alleged N2b Fraud (Pix)
- 2023 & Surge In Voters’ Registration: INEC Should Be Up And Doing (Photos)
- 2022: Salah Voted Players’ Player Of The Year, Ronaldo Makes PFA Team Of The Year
- This Is Wickedness, Tinubu Not Fit To Rule But Feels Entitled – Aisha Yesufu
- Actress Prittican Yakubu Spotted Sharing Foodstuff To The Needy In Asaba (Pix)