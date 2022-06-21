‘Help! I Am In A Relationship With A Big Manipulative Woman’

I usually come to nairaland to get advice on business or any other related stuffs am affected with

Currently am in a tight spot, have been dating a lady I met during a trip, after a month, we started chatting and I went to visit her, things were smooth until we have a child, now she’s different

The thing am surprised about her is I don’t know her family background, only believed what she told me, she’s from Auchi and Orogun and the mother lives in Ondo, we have issues I had to move out of my own house for her, the problem is I’m thinking she has children outside, she’s always 28 every year, am thinking she’s close to 40, why lie about age and many more.

Reasons am baffled, her mother isn’t showing any concern.

She has lots of brothers

She always calls me a small boy

She doesn’t even care now, even if I die

Problems:- I have invested on this relationship emotionally, physically and even more,

Is she from Benin? She lied too, she has turned my people against me, right now no one reason me seriously again, because everyone is telling me she’s a club girl and I need to leave her, she just laughs and blocks anytime I called her, people are telling me she might have built a house with my money elsewhere.

Am shocked this is happening to me.

