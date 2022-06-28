‘Help! I’m Too Nice And People Are Taking Advantage Of My Niceness’

Hello Nairalanders,

I will try as much as possible to make the write-up short.

I am a 21years old guy at a Russian university with two Nigerian roommates (In the hostel though). We averagely get the same amount of money as an allowance monthly, but mine always finishes first.

I don’t spend unnecessarily on myself, and we cook together. I discovered after two months of staying together that they care less about buying things that we generally use in the room. For instance, I always buy food season, detergents, and cooking oil (quite expensive).

I cook most of the time. Anytime I decide not to cook, we always go hungry and I can’t cope with that. This has made my cash always run out faster and I can’t stop them from eating my food or using the things I buy.

There was a time also I lend the last money with me (100k in naira) to my best friend then in Nigeria because he claimed his dad was sick and promised to repay by month-end. I didn’t have anything to take me through the remaining days of the month but I gave it out because he was a close friend. Month-end, I couldn’t get money from my sponsor because of some issues. I contacted my guy but he stopped replying to me on WhatsApp. I managed to get 20k but the rest is probably history now.

Whenever people talk about their problems, I always feel for them to the extent of giving out my money even if it’s the last cash on me. I have never had a girlfriend, but I don’t always have the strength to reject if a girl asks for airtime or money from me (including my mum and sisters though)

I always try to go to any length to see people happy even if it means borrowing money from another person for them. I’m that foolish. Generally, I’m too soft-hearted and nice but I don’t know how to solve this problem. Someone advised me I should get a girlfriend who should always be angry with me if I’m being too nice to people and that will help me solve the problem to some extent but I think it won’t.

I’m not from a rich family, not even from an average family. I’m even from a polygamous home so I know what it means to have suffered as a Nigerian. I was on the street and I guess that’s what is making me this weak emotionally. I’m a simp all-around in my life and relationship with people. People are always cheating on me, taking advantage of who I am.

I NEED genuine HELP, please.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related