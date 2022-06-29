‘Help! My Baby Is Being Strongly Affected By Jaundice’

Good morning nairalanders.

my new baby is being affected by jaundice, and all home remedies i’ve tried didn’t work.

i’ve gone to the hospital to see a doctor, he said i should be placing him under the early morning sun for about 15 minutes daily, but it’s not working either.

please i need help on how to cure and get rid of it so my baby can feel better.

whatever suggestion you give will be useful and will go along way, thanks.

Please my baby needs help. Help me to frontpage so i can get help in treating my baby. Thanks

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related