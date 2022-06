I’m writing this with tears draining out of my eyes. I masturbated for over 12 years and lose a lots of body nutrients now I’m weak, feeling pains all over my bones, eyes and body in general.

As in the sperm I’ve been releasing all this year’s have come to hot me now I want to regain them back. Pls which food can I be eating to help me regain my strength/sperm back within a short period of time?

