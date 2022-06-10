All The Highlights As Tinubu Wins APC League Cup Set To Face Atiku, Kwankwaso And Obi @ Champions League Finals

Hello, my people, and welcome to another exciting episode of the 2023 Presidential Elite League. I’m Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah of the Bush Radio Academy fame, your trustworthy POLITICAL soccer commentator. Today, we’re giving you all of the highlights as they occurred, culminating in Team Asiwaju’s victory in the APC Premier League Cup.

In this edition, we’ll be breaking down what happened as Team Tinubu defeated over thirty other teams that started the 2021/2022 premier league together, this promises to be another spectacular one.

Team Asiwaju used an excellent 4-3-1-2 formation and the Tiki Taka style of play to win the league. Team Tinubu clearly maintained its Tiki-Taka formation by taking control of the BALL with short and rapid passes that would turn BARCELONA and the SPANISH National Team green with envy.

Here is a run down of Team Asiwaju’s first eleven team players and some of its technical crew. The narrow formation had Hon James Faleke and former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima as joint top strikers. At the midfield the team had three central players in Nuhu Ribadu, Babachir Lawan and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who kept on supplying the two top strikers with excellent passes.

Further up the field, team Asiwaju had Kano State Governor Ganduje as an attacking midfielder assisting the two top strikers.

Then at the Centre back Team Asiwaju had two players, Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State and his Osun counterpart Oyetola, while the two full backs consisting of the Borno State Governor Prof Zulum and the Kaduna State Governor Nasir El Rufai where in form protecting the Goal Keeper, Adams Oshiomhole at the goal.

Chief Olusegun Osoba and Baba Bisi Akande served as technical directors.

Asiwaju All Stars had already jumped up to a 40-point lead 20 matches after the “Kickoff,” with Amaechi Bombers trailing far behind with 12 points.. James Faleke scored a brace in matches played in Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, and Ekiti during the playoffs in the South West, which was a “Fortress” to Asiwaju All Stars. Kasshim Shettima scored three goals in Ekiti and a brace in Osun.

Even with only a quarter of the games played, Asiwaju All Stars became the favorite to win the Premier League Cup after keeping a clean sheet in the South West. They essentially ” stretched the field of play.” These men knew how to play for each other; they got off to a good start and finished strong.

With a fantastic run of play, Asiwaju All Stars moved to the North Central, where Nuhu Ribadu won the man of the match award numerous times for his great exhibition of magnificent talents.

Ribadu captivated viewers in Nassarawa state with a spectacular bicycle kick that is recognized as the best goal of the season.

North-East and North-West was a perfect tour, The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Elrufai was all over the field torturing the rival teams’ defenders and midfielders. Nasir presented a new style of play dubbed progression football, and he showed them he was made of class and steel.

With his wonderful run of play, he was simply gorgeous. At one point, the governor of Kaduna State gave the opposing team a Decoy run, which completely hypnotized them.

By the time Asiwaju All Stars arrived in the South-South, the league cup was already in their grasp, having accumulated more than 80 points. Adams Oshiomhole, who had held the goal post excellently well all along, suddenly became the star attraction, with marvelous saves Adams proved his mantle and goal keeping capacity as a trusted team player.

Finally, the South-East was a cakewalk for Asiwaju All Stars, with Ganduje and Akeredolu performing admirably; the South-East, on the other hand, was more like a home run.

With Asiwaju Tinubu emerging as the favorite after the knockout stages, all roads went to Eagle Square for the grand finale playoff to determine the league cup winners.

Here is a list of the final teams that made it to the Eagle Square, Emeka Nwajuba United,Dave Umahi Pillars,Tunde Bakare Sunshine, Ahmad Rufair Sunni Rockets, Rotimi Amaechi Bombers, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo Strikers, Yahaya Bello Cubs, Jack Rich City, Onu FC, Ahmad Lawan Warriors, Ben Ayade Shooting Stars , Ikeobasi Mokelu Fighters , Asiwaju All Stars, Akpabio Rangers, Amosun Defenders, Fayemi International Warriors, Bankole Bees, Badaru Fc,Boroffice Elephants And Ohanenye Sole.

The league finals were a tactical masterclass, with Team Asiwaju outwitting all the other teams. The transfer window was reopened just before kickoff. As led by Akpabio Rangers seven teams joined forces with Asiwaju All Stars immediately after the transfer window began, thereby sealing the fate of other teams.

It was a night of grandeur and thrilling soccer talents, and in the end, Asiwaju All Stars triumphed after scoring 1271 goals behind the net.

Our forecasts for the Presidential League games in 2023 are as follows:

With Kwankwanso winning the NNPP Presidential League Cup, Atiku winning the PDP League Cup, Peter Obi winning the Labour Party League Cup, and Tinubu winning the APC League Cup, here is how we believe the games would go if the games were played.

The South-East would be a clean sweep for Peter Obi, but with fewer votes due to the hostile environment created by IPOB, which has refused to enable the people of the South-East to exercise their right to vote.

The South-West would be playing host to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the team would be eyeing a big win here. While Atiku and Kwankwaso would struggle to grab some good votes, Obi may have a small showing in Lagos due to the Igbos scattered across the metropolitan city.

The APC, PDP, and NNPP would fight it out in the North-West, North-Central, and North-East.

The APC will fare well here since it has the most governors from the zone who would do everything in their power to keep control of the various states.

The South-South would then be a crucial battleground as Atiku is expected to sign a great striker from the Zone as a running mate. A Nyesom Wike Vice-Presidency might swing votes to the PDP, leaving the APC in second place.

Overall, Team Asiwaju All Stars would win some away games in other zones and entirely secure the South-West, which might lead to them winning the Presidential Champions League next year.

Our sure bet this week goes to Asiwaju All Stars .

