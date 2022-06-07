How A Sex Worker Confronted Customer Who Refused To Pay Her (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4s9qs_FcRw

“Her Toto Dey Smell”: Sex Worker Confronts Customer Who Refuses To Pay Her (Photos, Video)

A commercial sex worker confronted her client who refused to pay her, IgbereTV reports.

A video circulating the internet shows the victim asking for her money while the client explained the reason for not paying her. Fielding questions from observers, the client alleged that there was no coitus between the two of them as a result of a smell emanating from the lady’s private parts.

The lady in response asked the observers if they could perceive anything and they replied with NO. “You must give my money…if my toto dey smell, other boys dey f#ck am,” she said to her client who maintained his stance for refusing to pay her.

The lady grabbed onto his trouser as she continued to demand for her money claiming she came all the way from a long distance and couldn’t afford to return home empty handed since he was the one that invited her over. Observers can be heard in the background advising the man to pay her off so she could leave him in peace.



