How Did Amaechi Get More Votes Than VP Osinbajo? (Photo)

I saw this comment on the thread announcing results and it truly represented what I was thinking.

How Did Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi Get More delegate Votes Than Prof Yemi Osinbajo?



1. Bola Ahmed Tinubu Scored 1271 Votes

2. Rotimi Amaechi. Scored 316 Votes

3. Yemi Osinbajo. Scored 235 Votes

E shock me die…

I think we’ve been led to overestimate the true reach and impact of Osinbajo. No wonder prior to the convention there was this clamour for Buhari to endorse a candidate to fly the APC flag, and Osinbajo was loudly touted to be the president’s favourite.

Like many I was led to believe Osinbajo might walk away as APC’s candidate I already wrote off any possibility of Amaechi clinching the ticket.

But you can imagine my shock when I saw Tinubu ahed with over 400 votes and guess who came in second, not Yemi or Lawan

AMAECHI!

we have underestimated this man until now.

I want to see a Tinubu/Amaechi combo in 2023.

So for those whose preference was Osinbajo how does it feel knowing he isn’t even the ‘SECOND CHOICE’.

