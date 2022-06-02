‘How Do I Control My Girlfriend’s Sharp Mouth?’

There is this girl/lady of mine , dark tall and good looking, how we started talking and dating was a coincidence ,she was speaking rudely or not fairly to my cousin and I interrupt and cautioned her never to try that or repeat it again cause me get “gbana” for head i know dey take disrespect/nonsense.

she later calm down and became gentle like pikin wey Dem shout for ,after advising her and her later gra gra like I do am bad thing but me know send , how we start dating is a history I don’t know how it happened.

Now she got this problem she get very sharp mouth how do I go about it ?

It only when I’m around she tries not to do anything stupid and talk pass herself because I do give her this stare warning eyes and she go respect herself ,like the one wey “ my mama go give me if I wan collect sweet from stranger or person she no like when I dey small”.

She always feels she can get away with anything cause I’m around and no one will/dare to touch her .“ she get this kind mindset like nah cultist she dey date nobody got touch am”.

My cousin bro and sis sometimes are like I know blame you anytime your husband dey you dey get wings.

She sweet and all to me and everyone but her mouth to sharp and ee dey off me sometimes , how do I manage her behavior I’m a cool / mind my business kind of person.

