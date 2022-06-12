So annoying that people do take others for granted. This man has been patronising my businesses for sometime now. He paid the first and second time swiftly at ease because I sold it very cheap for him as my pastor consign.The third time he asked me to get him same stuff which I did at almost same price, going up to 5 months now, since January haven’t heard anything about the payment. At first I used to call him on Monday as a reminder but he keeps posting me til I got tired.
Because of this I skip Church most Sundays but today I was so angry that I had to go, waited till church service was over…I still sat there praying, hoping that this man will approach me about his debt.. till now nothing from him.
How Do I Recover A Debt From My Pastor?
So annoying that people do take others for granted. This man has been patronising my businesses for sometime now. He paid the first and second time swiftly at ease because I sold it very cheap for him as my pastor consign.The third time he asked me to get him same stuff which I did at almost same price, going up to 5 months now, since January haven’t heard anything about the payment. At first I used to call him on Monday as a reminder but he keeps posting me til I got tired.